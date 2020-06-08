- Davis, Abby Ashley, 37, of 301 Chickamauga Avenue, Rossville, Ga., arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Mull, Charles Patrick, 25, of 174 Millsap Road, Lafayette, Ga., arrested on charge of driving while license suspended/revoked.
- Pavlo, Mary Esther, 47, of 602 Oglethorpe Ridge Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., arrested on charge of obstruction of officers and interference with custody.
- Vaughn, Robert Daniel, 24, of 602 Oglethorpe Ridge Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., arrested on fugitive status, interference with custody, and obstruction of officers.
- Daniel, Tana Leigh, 42, of 1628 West Rebel Road, Rossville, Ga., arrested on charge of driving while license suspended.
Fort Oglethorpe Police Department arrest report for May 29 to June 4, 2020
Latest e-Edition
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman killed in two vehicle wreck on Prior Station Road
- Rome man arrested with oxycodone and gabapentin
- Police: Juvenile suspect in Grady Avenue shooting arrested in Cartersville on unrelated charges
- Protesters target Civil War shop in downtown Kennesaw
- Police still investigating shooting death of teen in North Rome, services set for June 9
- Police searching for suspect who wrote social media post calling for Cedartown looting
- Gov. Kemp to scale back budget cuts
- Woman alleged to have taken more than $350,000
- Peaceful demonstrations converge on Rome
- The Spires at Berry welcomes first residents