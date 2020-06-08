  • Davis, Abby Ashley, 37, of 301 Chickamauga Avenue, Rossville, Ga., arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.
  • Mull, Charles Patrick, 25, of 174 Millsap Road, Lafayette, Ga., arrested on charge of driving while license suspended/revoked.
  • Pavlo, Mary Esther, 47, of 602 Oglethorpe Ridge Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., arrested on charge of obstruction of officers and interference with custody.
  • Vaughn, Robert Daniel, 24, of 602 Oglethorpe Ridge Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., arrested on fugitive status, interference with custody, and obstruction of officers.
  • Daniel, Tana Leigh, 42, of 1628 West Rebel Road, Rossville, Ga., arrested on charge of driving while license suspended.

