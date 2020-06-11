- Davis, Abby Ashley, 37, of 301 Chickamauga Avenue, Rossville, Ga., arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Mull, Charles Patrick, 25, of 174 Millsap Road, Lafayette, Ga., arrested on charge of driving while license suspended/revoked.
- Pavlo, Mary Esther, 47, of 602 Oglethorpe Ridge Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., arrested on charge of obstruction of officers and interference with custody.
- Vaughn, Robert Daniel, 24, of 602 Oglethorpe Ridge Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., arrested on fugitive status, interference with custody, and obstruction of officers.
- Daniel, Tana Leigh, 42, of 1628 West Rebel Road, Rossville, Ga., arrested on charge of driving while license suspended.
- Pointer, Doris A., 79, of 3424 Winewood Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., arrested on charge of Fugitive Status.
- White, Jonathan Daniel, 27, of 7303 Frances Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., arrested on charges of Simple Battery, Aggravated Assault, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
- Bair, Chase Tyler, 21, of 13180 Breckenridge Drive, Athens, Alabama arrested on charge of Criminal Trespass.
- McCloud, Kaci Renee, 18, of 230 Wildewood Trail, Chickamauga, Ga., arrested on charge of Criminal Trespass.
- Hampton, Michael M., 20, of 1345 Wenlon Drive, Murfreesboro, Tenn., arrested on charges of Driving without a License and Failure to Maintain Lane.
- Brooks, Sammy David, 77, of 1771 Kimberly Drive SW, Marietta, Ga., arrested on charge of Driving While License Suspended.
Fort Oglethorpe Police Department arrest report for May 29 to June 11, 2020
Latest e-Edition
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Rome man arrested with oxycodone and gabapentin
- Protesters target Civil War shop in downtown Kennesaw
- Gov. Kemp to scale back budget cuts
- Woman killed in two vehicle wreck on Prior Station Road
- Police still investigating shooting death of teen in North Rome, services set for June 9
- Elections workers continue to count ballots, over 6,000 counted so far
- Woman alleged to have taken more than $350,000
- Peaceful demonstrations converge on Rome
- Back to school plans will be ‘fluid’ in Rome, Floyd County systems
- Report: 2 men found with meth, pills