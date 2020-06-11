  • Davis, Abby Ashley, 37, of 301 Chickamauga Avenue, Rossville, Ga., arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.
  • Mull, Charles Patrick, 25, of 174 Millsap Road, Lafayette, Ga., arrested on charge of driving while license suspended/revoked.
  • Pavlo, Mary Esther, 47, of 602 Oglethorpe Ridge Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., arrested on charge of obstruction of officers and interference with custody.
  • Vaughn, Robert Daniel, 24, of 602 Oglethorpe Ridge Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., arrested on fugitive status, interference with custody, and obstruction of officers.
  • Daniel, Tana Leigh, 42, of 1628 West Rebel Road, Rossville, Ga., arrested on charge of driving while license suspended.
  • Pointer, Doris A., 79, of 3424 Winewood Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., arrested on charge of Fugitive Status.
  • White, Jonathan Daniel, 27, of 7303 Frances Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., arrested on charges of Simple Battery, Aggravated Assault, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
  • Bair, Chase Tyler, 21, of 13180 Breckenridge Drive, Athens, Alabama arrested on charge of Criminal Trespass.
  • McCloud, Kaci Renee, 18, of 230 Wildewood Trail, Chickamauga, Ga., arrested on charge of Criminal Trespass.
  • Hampton, Michael M., 20, of 1345 Wenlon Drive, Murfreesboro, Tenn., arrested on charges of Driving without a License and Failure to Maintain Lane.
  • Brooks, Sammy David, 77, of 1771 Kimberly Drive SW, Marietta, Ga., arrested on charge of Driving While License Suspended.

