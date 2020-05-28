- Bell, Tyrell L., 25, of 1315 Swope Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., arrested on charge of marijuana possession, less than an oz.
- Smith, Antonio J., of 3311 Delong Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., arrested on charge of terroristic threats and acts.
- Noffsinger, James Zachariah, 27, of 113 Ralph Lane, Chickamauga, Ga., arrested on charge of driving while license suspended/revoked.
- Massey, Justin Lee, 36, of 318 Bonnie Circle, Dayton, Tenn., arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and fugitive status.
- Goins, Edward Jerry, 58, of 716 Walker Ave., Rossville, Ga., arrested on charge of possession of schedule II drugs.
- Avans, Kevin Christopher, 39, of 1010 Crestridge Drive, Rossville, Ga., arrested on charge of disorderly conduct.
- Brown, Harold H., 53, of 727 East 11th Street, Chattanooga, Tenn., arrested on charge of public drunkenness.
- Johnson, Quinton Lee, 34, of 34 Village Drive, Rossville, Ga., arrested on charge of fugitive status.
- Stone, Joshua Marcus, 30, of 410 Guess Circle, Chattanooga, Tenn., arrested on charge of driving while license suspended/revoked.
- Beaver, James Benjamin, 25, of 45 Edgewood Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., arrested on charge of fugitive status.
- Toney, David Lee, 23, of 3427 Jackson Street, Atlanta, Ga., arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and fugitive status
- Letson, William Edward, 33, of 1204 Lakeview Drive, Rossville, Ga., arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and operating vehicle with no registration.
- Forrester, James Eddie, 50, of 4801 Romeiser Drive, Macon, Ga., arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and habitual violator/offender.
- Leamon, Samantha Shea, 23, of 122 Ann Drive, Rossville, Ga., arrested on charge of driving on a suspended license.
- Henslee, Savannah Kailie, 29, of 437 Dry Creek Road, Cedartown, Ga., arrested on charge of simple battery.
Fort Oglethorpe Police Department arrest report for May 22-28, 2020
