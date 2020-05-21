- Thomas, William Jackson, 45, of 106 Bluebird Road, Ringgold, GA arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and giving false name to officers.
- Gonzalez, Carlos Galvez, 28, of 5317 Oakdale Avenue, Chattanooga, TN arrested on charge of driving without a license.
- Stanley, Terry Lee, 55, of 600 County Road 331, Sweetwater, TN arrested on charge of disorderly conduct.
- Colbert, Kenya Mondale, 43, of 881 Cross Street, Fort Oglethorpe, GA arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and failure to maintain lane.
- Cecil, Kevin Eugene, 53, of 129 Edgeman Circle, Ringgold, GA arrested on charges of battery and 3rd degree cruelty to children.
- Webb, Jacob Alex, 22, of 110 Robin Lane, Rossville, GA arrested on charge of fugitive status for aggravated assault out of Walker County, GA.
Fort Oglethorpe Police Department arrest report for May 15-21, 2020
Latest e-Edition
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Second person arrested on charges related to double homicide investigation
- More details emerge in double homicide; GBI searching for car belonging to victim
- Update: Sisters whose bodies found off East Rome bypass identified, GBI seeking information
- Police: Four people facing combo of meth, gun, fugitive charges after $6 shoplifting
- Floyd County man killed after off road vehicle goes off trail near Fouche Gap Road
- Sisters identified as homicide victims as GBI asks for assistance
- Man assaulted at Ringgold racetrack
- UPDATE: Standoff in Northwest Floyd County ends peacefully
- Order schedules hearings in Floyd County Schools RICO to begin in June
- Public alcohol consumption ordinance moves forward in Rome