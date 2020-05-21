  • Thomas, William Jackson, 45, of 106 Bluebird Road, Ringgold, GA arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and giving false name to officers.
  • Gonzalez, Carlos Galvez, 28, of 5317 Oakdale Avenue, Chattanooga, TN arrested on charge of driving without a license.
  • Stanley, Terry Lee, 55, of 600 County Road 331, Sweetwater, TN arrested on charge of disorderly conduct.
  • Colbert, Kenya Mondale, 43, of 881 Cross Street, Fort Oglethorpe, GA arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and failure to maintain lane.
  • Cecil, Kevin Eugene, 53, of 129 Edgeman Circle, Ringgold, GA arrested on charges of battery and 3rd degree cruelty to children.
  • Webb, Jacob Alex, 22, of 110 Robin Lane, Rossville, GA arrested on charge of fugitive status for aggravated assault out of Walker County, GA.

