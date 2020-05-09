  • Pesnell, Richard Allen, 32, of 2301 Cleo Avenue, Chattanooga, TN arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.
  • Jackson, Michael Lee, 60, of 17 Jan Drive, Ringgold, GA arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.
  • Taylor, Ronald Ray, 67, of 2522 Wessex Lane, Chattanooga, TN arrested on charges of criminal trespass and theft by shoplifting.
  • Brown, Tonya Rana, 32, of 1410 N. Mack Smith Road, Chattanooga, TN arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

