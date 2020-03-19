Willett, Cynthia Harris, 58, of 2557 Burning Bush Road, Ringgold, arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.
Apostol, Theodore Howard, 27, of 124 Terri Lane, Chickamauga, arrested on charge of driving while license suspended.
Jackson, Shanteria Denise, 30, of 4806 14th Avenue, Chattanooga, arrested on charge of simple battery.
Marshall Jr., Ronald Lee, 52, of 432 Goshen Lane, Ringgold, arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, and operation of unregistered vehicle.
Foster, Nicholas Marcus, 37, of 107 Gale Street, Ringgold, arrested on charge of criminal trespass.
Hudgins, Braxton Levi, 20, of 215 Lytle Road, Rossville, arrested on charge of possession of marijuana.
Mitchell Jr., Randall Eugene, 37, of 553 Haggard Road, Ringgold, arrested on charges of felony possession of meth, felony possession of meth with intent, and possession of drug related objects.
Haveman-Bailey, Kassandre Jayde, 20, of 1830 Fant Drive, Apt. K66, Fort Oglethorpe, arrested on charge of battery.
Holifield, Candes Nicole, 24, of 133 Long Drive, Tunnel Hill, arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.
Brown, Jerry Daniel, 39, of 36 McOtis Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, arrested on charge of pedestrian under the influence.
Worley, Daniel Kelvin, 38, of 1955 Old Lafayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe, arrested on charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Gutierrez, Silvia Karen, 30, of 8640 Nuveo Avenue, Fontana, California arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.
Valencia, Kassandra Sarahi, 28, of 7836 Eucalyptus Drive, Highland, California arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.
Ellerd, McKenzie Leigh, 23, of 1603 Lakeshore Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, arrested on charge of disorderly conduct.
Hall, Hillary Danielle, 27, of 1603 Lakeshore Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, arrested on charge of disorderly conduct.