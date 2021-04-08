- McClure, Robert, 45, of 152 Whittemore Street, Ringgold, arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce and Public Drunk.
- Weaver, Casey Danyel, 32, of 223 Pat Webb Circle, Rossville, arrested on charges of Possession of Drug Related Objects and Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.
- Farris, Barry Eugene, 57, of 114 Friar Tuck Road NE, Rome, arrested on charge of Interference with Custody.
- Farris, Dylan Ivan, 17, of 114 Friar Ruck Road NE, Rome, arrested on charge of Interference with Custody.
- McNeely, Jerald Lee, 31, of 223 Pat Webb Circle, Rossville, arrested on charge of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
- Ramey, Suzanne, 22, of 16 S. Lynn Circle, Rossville, arrested on charges of Public Drunk and Giving False Name/Address/DOB to Officers.
- Steinle, Alan Dean, 63, of 321 Golf View Drive, Cohutta, arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass After Notice and Theft by Shoplifting.
- Scholtz, Brandon Lee, 24, of 1 Morgan Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, arrested on charge of Public Drunk.
- Thornburgh, Robert, 52, of 12349 N. Highway 27, Chickamauga, arrested on charges of Driving While License Suspended/Revoked and Hit and Run.
Fort Oglethorpe Police Department arrest report for March 26 to April 1, 2021
- From Fort Oglethorpe PD
-
-
- Comments
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- NYC man kills girlfriend and her 2 girls as his own daughter hides in terror on 9th birthday
- Susan Tompor: IRS sends extra stimulus cash sent to some who lost jobs in 2020
- Georgia gun rights bill: The surprise was what didn’t happen
- NYC man kills girlfriend and her 2 girls as his own daughter hides in terror on 9th birthday
- 'Defund police' bill passes in Georgia as gun carry, protest crackdown stumble
- Behind the hate: Who is committing hate crimes against Asian-Americans?
- Postal chief DeJoy can move mail-sorting machines, judge rules
- What is the income tax deadline for 2021?
- 17-year-old sentenced to life for murder of South Cobb High School student
- Column: What to do when your friends or family resist a COVID vaccine? Persist. Gently