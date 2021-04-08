  • McClure, Robert, 45, of 152 Whittemore Street, Ringgold, arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce and Public Drunk.
  • Weaver, Casey Danyel, 32, of 223 Pat Webb Circle, Rossville, arrested on charges of Possession of Drug Related Objects and Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.
  • Farris, Barry Eugene, 57, of 114 Friar Tuck Road NE, Rome, arrested on charge of Interference with Custody.
  • Farris, Dylan Ivan, 17, of 114 Friar Ruck Road NE, Rome, arrested on charge of Interference with Custody.
  • McNeely, Jerald Lee, 31, of 223 Pat Webb Circle, Rossville, arrested on charge of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
  • Ramey, Suzanne, 22, of 16 S. Lynn Circle, Rossville, arrested on charges of Public Drunk and Giving False Name/Address/DOB to Officers.
  • Steinle, Alan Dean, 63, of 321 Golf View Drive, Cohutta, arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass After Notice and Theft by Shoplifting.
  • Scholtz, Brandon Lee, 24, of 1 Morgan Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, arrested on charge of Public Drunk.
  • Thornburgh, Robert, 52, of 12349 N. Highway 27, Chickamauga, arrested on charges of Driving While License Suspended/Revoked and Hit and Run.

Tags

Recommended for you