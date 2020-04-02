  • Pritchett, Dustin Lee, 31, of 803 Wayside Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, GA arrested on charges of possession of Schedule II-Methamphetamine, unsecured load, license to be carried and exhibited on demand.
  • Jordan, Kelsi Alyssa, 25, of 1838 Creek Road, Wildwood, GA arrested on charge of public drunkenness.
  • Nichols, Joseph Bryan, 27, of 24498 Highway 157, Cloudland, GA arrested on charge of 1st degree Forgery.
  • Snow, Kelsey Lynn Makae, 21, of 983 East Valley Drive, Rossville, GA arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.
  • Monroe, Michael Paul, 34, of 195 Moore Circle North East, Cleveland, TN arrested on charges of criminal attempt, entering auto.
  • Price, Linda Elaine, 58, of 204 Corey Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, GA arrested on charges of DUI, failure to maintain lain, driving while license suspended.
  • Knox, Eric Scott, 50, of 7343 Sterling Road, Hixson, TN arrested on charges of simple battery and theft by shoplifting.
  • Shavers, Corey Duane, 23, of 2983 Saunders Road, Ringgold, GA arrested on charges of obstruction of officers and disorderly conduct.

Tags

Recommended for you