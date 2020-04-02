- Pritchett, Dustin Lee, 31, of 803 Wayside Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, GA arrested on charges of possession of Schedule II-Methamphetamine, unsecured load, license to be carried and exhibited on demand.
- Jordan, Kelsi Alyssa, 25, of 1838 Creek Road, Wildwood, GA arrested on charge of public drunkenness.
- Nichols, Joseph Bryan, 27, of 24498 Highway 157, Cloudland, GA arrested on charge of 1st degree Forgery.
- Snow, Kelsey Lynn Makae, 21, of 983 East Valley Drive, Rossville, GA arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Monroe, Michael Paul, 34, of 195 Moore Circle North East, Cleveland, TN arrested on charges of criminal attempt, entering auto.
- Price, Linda Elaine, 58, of 204 Corey Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, GA arrested on charges of DUI, failure to maintain lain, driving while license suspended.
- Knox, Eric Scott, 50, of 7343 Sterling Road, Hixson, TN arrested on charges of simple battery and theft by shoplifting.
- Shavers, Corey Duane, 23, of 2983 Saunders Road, Ringgold, GA arrested on charges of obstruction of officers and disorderly conduct.
Fort Oglethorpe Police Department arrest report for March 20 to April 2, 2020
