Murray, Heather Celeste, 28, of 621 Sylvan Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., arrested on charge of fugitive status.
Reeves, Coy Leon, 76, of 415 Church Street, Lewisburg, Tenn., arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and failure to maintain lane.
Fitzgerald, Stephanie Brooke, 30, of 118 Pine Grove Circle, Ringgold, Ga., arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.
Dodson, Daniel Steven, 24, of 6603 Hilton Drive, East Ridge, Tenn., arrested on charge of theft by receiving stolen property.