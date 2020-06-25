Wagner, Joshuah Lee, 25, of 108 Brandon Lane, Rossville, Ga., arrested on charge of driving while license suspended/revoked.
Bradford, Areal Frieda, 30, of 1015 Lee Avenue, Apt. 4, Rossville, Ga., arrested on charges of obstruction of officers and theft by shoplifting.
Turner, Tony Neil, 48, of 20 Sarah Drive, Flintstone, Ga., arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.
O’Connell, Brian Keith, 50, of 83 American Blvd., Rossville, Ga., arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.
Holloway, Martin Joel, 60, of 1205 Salem Road, Rossville, Ga., arrested for fugitive status.
Schneller, Jamie Marie, 42, of 1942 Barrett Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., arrested on charge of probation violation for original charge/terms.
Scott, Kayla Natasha, 21, of 324 Marion Drive, Ringgold, Ga., arrested on charges of simple battery and criminal trespass.