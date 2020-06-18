  • Taliaferro, Robert Luke, 28, of 104 Cousins Place, Lookout Mountain, Ga., arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.
  • Burnette, Angela Kay, 42, of 110 Robert E. Lee Street, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., arrested on charge of driving while license suspended/revoked.
  • Davis, Jerri Machelle, 53, of 43 Drew Lane, Tunnel Hill, Ga., arrested on charges of theft by shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine, and possession/manufacturing of certain controlled substance.
  • Young, Marchan Gene, 73, of 36 Proctor Road, Rossville, Ga., arrested on charges of DUI, and failure to maintain lane.

