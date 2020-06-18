- Taliaferro, Robert Luke, 28, of 104 Cousins Place, Lookout Mountain, Ga., arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Burnette, Angela Kay, 42, of 110 Robert E. Lee Street, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., arrested on charge of driving while license suspended/revoked.
- Davis, Jerri Machelle, 53, of 43 Drew Lane, Tunnel Hill, Ga., arrested on charges of theft by shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine, and possession/manufacturing of certain controlled substance.
- Young, Marchan Gene, 73, of 36 Proctor Road, Rossville, Ga., arrested on charges of DUI, and failure to maintain lane.
Fort Oglethorpe Police Department arrest report for June 12-18, 2020
Latest e-Edition
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Twitter video from 2016 causes confusion online
- Back the Blue rally planned for Monday to cap off weekend of public demonstrations
- Gov. Kemp to scale back budget cuts
- Meeting on Forrest statue brings crowd to city auditorium
- Meeting your destiny: Foster parents needed in Floyd County region
- "They repaid us by getting loose in the car on the way to the bee yard"
- Woman faces drug charges after traffic stop in Cave Spring
- Rome man arrested with meth, marijuana grinder
- Woman charged with possession of meth
- Police: Woman charged with sex trafficking teens in Alabama