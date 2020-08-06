  • Bagette, Angeline Allanna, 39, of 2018 Rogers Road, Rossville, Ga., arrested on charge of criminal attempt.
  • Hodges, Georgia Danielle, 33, of 34 Longstreet Road, Rossville, Ga., arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.
  • Smith, James E., 42, of 285 Lovella Drive, Ringgold, Ga., arrested on charges of possession of Methamphetamine and possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit a crime.
  • Larue, Jerald David, 57, of 4344 Bass Mchan Drive, Dalton, Ga., arrested on charge of DUI-Drugs.
  • Krich, George Michael, 18, of 1907 Cleveland Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and simple assault.
  • Heard, Robert Alan, 49, of 202 Park Street, Lafayette, Ga., arrested for fugitive status.
  • Barnes, Misty Michelle, 37, of 255 Pine Hill Drive, Rossville, Ga., arrested for fugitive status.
  • Graham, Howard Nick, 51, of 200 Gilbert Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., arrested on charge of driving while license suspended/revoked.

