- Bagette, Angeline Allanna, 39, of 2018 Rogers Road, Rossville, Ga., arrested on charge of criminal attempt.
- Hodges, Georgia Danielle, 33, of 34 Longstreet Road, Rossville, Ga., arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Smith, James E., 42, of 285 Lovella Drive, Ringgold, Ga., arrested on charges of possession of Methamphetamine and possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit a crime.
- Larue, Jerald David, 57, of 4344 Bass Mchan Drive, Dalton, Ga., arrested on charge of DUI-Drugs.
- Krich, George Michael, 18, of 1907 Cleveland Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and simple assault.
- Heard, Robert Alan, 49, of 202 Park Street, Lafayette, Ga., arrested for fugitive status.
- Barnes, Misty Michelle, 37, of 255 Pine Hill Drive, Rossville, Ga., arrested for fugitive status.
- Graham, Howard Nick, 51, of 200 Gilbert Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., arrested on charge of driving while license suspended/revoked.
Fort Oglethorpe Police Department arrest report for July 31 to Aug. 6, 2020
