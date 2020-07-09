  • Stanbery JR., Charles Edward, 51, of 378 Franklin Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., arrested on charge of driving while license suspended/revoked.
  • Bible, Donna Jane, 44, of 69 Elliot Lane, Rossville, Ga., arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.
  • Anderson, Patricia Lynn, 36, of 721 Bazel Road, Harriman, Tenn., arrested on charges of giving false name to officers and obstruction of officers.
  • Ellerd, Mckenzie Leigh, 23, of 1603 Lake Shore Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., arrested on charge of affray.
  • Hall, Hillary Danielle, 28, of 1603 Lake Shore Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., arrested on charge of affray.
  • Eaton, Roger Glenn, 52, of 616 Thompson Drive, Lafayette, Ga., arrested on charges of possession of prohibited drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
  • Oliver, Jeremy Bryan, 34, of 509 W. Main Street, Lafayette, Ga., arrested on charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Tags

Recommended for you