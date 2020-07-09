- Stanbery JR., Charles Edward, 51, of 378 Franklin Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., arrested on charge of driving while license suspended/revoked.
- Bible, Donna Jane, 44, of 69 Elliot Lane, Rossville, Ga., arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Anderson, Patricia Lynn, 36, of 721 Bazel Road, Harriman, Tenn., arrested on charges of giving false name to officers and obstruction of officers.
- Ellerd, Mckenzie Leigh, 23, of 1603 Lake Shore Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., arrested on charge of affray.
- Hall, Hillary Danielle, 28, of 1603 Lake Shore Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., arrested on charge of affray.
- Eaton, Roger Glenn, 52, of 616 Thompson Drive, Lafayette, Ga., arrested on charges of possession of prohibited drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
- Oliver, Jeremy Bryan, 34, of 509 W. Main Street, Lafayette, Ga., arrested on charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Fort Oglethorpe Police Department arrest report for July 3-9, 2020
