- Keith, Bradley Michael, 27, of 117 2nd Street, Rossville, Ga., arrested for fugitive status.
- Britt, Brendon Michael, 25, of 935 Cloud Springs Road, Apt. 105, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., arrested on charge of possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.
- Gentry, Charles W, 50, of 9425 Bennie Lane, Ooltewah, Tenn., arrested on charges of DUI- Alcohol and operating a motor vehicle without registration.
- Chartier, Brandy Annette, 44, of 120 Fescue Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Gastaneta, Seann Daniel, 35, of 106 Colony Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., arrested on charges of possession of schedule II drug(s) and possession of prohibited drug related objects.
- Bracey, David Edwin, 41, of 697 Cross Street, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana less than oz., public drunkenness.
- McDowell, Justin Tyler, 27, of 3 Edgewood Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., arrested on charges of possession of marijuana less than oz., possession of prohibited drug related objects, public drunkenness.
- Wright, Cybyonni, Anastasia, 22, arrested on charge of DUI – Alcohol.
- Williams, Brianna Angele, 29, of 4532 Tulip Creek Dr., Memphis, Tenn., arrested on charge of possession of marijuana less than oz.
- Gearrin, Phillip Charles, 44, of 413 Longview Dr., Rossville, Ga., arrested on charge of driving while license suspended/revoked.
- Mann, Amanda Leigh, 34, of 2450 Broom Town, Lafayette, Ga., arrested on charge of possession of prohibited drug related objects.
- Duke, Rebecca Louise, 35, of 26 Jefferson Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., arrested on charge of simple battery.
- Perez, Gustavo Adolfo, 50, of 466 Chevelle Drive, Chatsworth, Ga., arrested on charges of loitering or prowling and obstruction of officers.
- Clausing, Ryan Lyn, 23, of 51 Eaton Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., arrested on charge of disorderly conduct.
- Ratliff, Tiffany Brooke, 29, of 1354 Highway 100, Summerville, Ga., arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Chatham, Morgan F., 25, of 176 Wilhelmenia Drive, Austell, Ga., arrested on charge of DUI-Drugs.
- Phillips, Bryan Cody, 27, of 125 Lilac Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., arrested on charge of driving while license suspended/revoked.
Fort Oglethorpe Police Department arrest report for July 24-30, 2020
