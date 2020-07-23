- Howerin, Marvin Edward, 70, of 321 Signal Drive, Rossville, arrested on charge of driving while license suspended/revoked
- McDonald, Daniel Jacob, 31, of 158 Orchard Ave., Rossville, arrested on charge of driving while license suspended/revoked
- Schneller, Jami Marie, 42, of 1942 Barrett Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and possession of prohibited drug-related objects
- Perkins, Robert Ray, 48, of 4336 Greenbriar Road, East Ridge, Tenn., arrested on charges of no insurance, affixing to misrepresent tag, and unauthorized blue lights
- Fricks, David Hardy, 45, arrested for fugitive status
- Housely, Kyle Lynn, 25, of 1515 Matherly St., Hixon, Tenn., arrested on charge of pedestrian under the influence
- Sorger, John Herman, 34, of 1004 N. 10th St., Apt. 204, Milwaukee, Wisc., arrested on charge of loitering or prowling
- Santana, Jacob Daniel, 37, of 354 Grant Drive, Ringgold, arrested on charge of loitering or prowling
- Brock, Michael Ronnell, 45, of 20 Mason Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting
- Quarles, Tina Marie, 49, of 57 Village Drive, Rossville, arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting
- Brown, Richard R., 29, of 356 Carden St., Soddy Daisy, Tenn., arrested on for fugitive status
- Jones, Donald Eugene, 55, of 1023 Floyd Drive, East Ridge, Tenn., arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and fugitive status
- Reed, Hallie Marie, 19, of 1830 Fant Drive, Apt. K63, Fort Oglethorpe, arrested on charges of theft by taking and obstruction of officers
- Kellis, Robert David, 42, of 1304 San His Drive, East Ridge, Tenn., arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked, driving while registration suspended, and window tint
Fort Oglethorpe Police Department arrest report for July 17-23, 2020
