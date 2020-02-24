- Michael David Harris, 38, of 8102 Highway 60, Georgetown, TN arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and window tint violation.
- Justin Tyler Westmoreland, 31, of 719 Roberta Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to obey traffic control device.
- Donna Yvonne Gilreath, 47, of 230 Hailey Drive, Ringgold arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Samantha Leeanne Bolen, 28, of 700 Forrest Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, expired registration and failure to obey traffic control device.
- Christopher Lloyd Gann, 40, of 86 Carlton Lane, Ringgold arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
- Austin Ray McAllister, 24, of 1316 Sewanee Drive, East Ridge arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and expired registration.
- Barbara Jean Campbell, 55, of 437 Beaver Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Hugh Leaberth Rowe, 28, of 4207 Norcross Road, Hixson arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended.
- Constanza N. Vali, 36, of 126 Molton Lane, Ringgold arrested on charges of failure to appear, VGCSA, open container and possession of drug-related objects.
- Jitesgbhai Kishor Patel, 42, of 2884 Lafayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked, failure to maintain lane, open container, possession of drug-related objects, suspended registration and VGCSA.
- Tiffany Rose Averill, 29, of 269 Steele Road, Rossville arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Terri Jean Huskins, 59, of 727 East 11th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of theft by shoplifting and outstanding warrant.
- Stacy Brianne Snell, 33, of 615 Corvin Road, Dayton, TN arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and tag light required.
- Tara Michelle Matthews, 48, of 1702 East Ridge Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of possession of a schedule II drug.
- Dakota Michael Green, 23, of 7136 Golden Rod Court, Ooltewah arrested on charges of outstanding warrant, driving while license suspended, possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.
- Xavier A. Bonner, 52, of 730 East 11th Street, Chattanooga arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- David Nathaniel Chesney, 22, of 809 Chickamauga Avenue, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, suspended registration and no proof of insurance.
- Pamela Robin Anderson, 45, of 27 Meadow Lane, Ringgold arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended.
Citation statistics
- Speeding: 7
- Failure to obey traffic control device: 5
- Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 1
- Vehicle turning left: 1
- Vehicles approaching or entering intersection: 1
- Entering or crossing roadway: 2
- Failure to signal turn or lane change: 2
- Distracted driving/failure to use due care: 5
- Driving while license suspended or revoked: 10
- Failure to move over for emergency vehicles: 1
- Suspended registration: 4
- Proof of insurance required: 3
- Missing/defective tail lights: 1
- Operation of vehicle without current plate: 7
- Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal: 1
- Window tint violations: 1
- Theft by shoplifting: 3
- Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 1
- Possession of container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 2