- Robert Michael Flowers, 27, 304 Amherst Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
- Jarek Dean Frederick, 26, of 4305 Shelborne Drive, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of multiple substances and possession of marijuana.
- Connie Beverly, 46, of 4504 12th Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Jada Shyan Smith, 20, of 1105 Ridewood Street, Rossville arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Jimmy Ray Holmes, 45, of 112 Van Cleve Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act.
- John W. Greene, 36, of 5000 North Moore Lane, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Amber Nicole Roberts, 30, of 630 Appaloosa Drive, Tunnel Hill arrested on charges of theft by shoplifting and criminal trespass.
- Otis Lebron Tarpkin, 52, of 1024 East 14th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license revoked and illegal window tint.
- Kayla Faith McIvor, 25, of 4906 East 13th Street, Chattanooga arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Bradley Eugene Morgan, 39, of 102 Hamilton Drive, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of driving while suspended.
- Joseph Peter Milanese, 63, of 1067 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of sexual battery.
- Skyeler M. Wilson, 18, of 6 Fairlane Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed, failure to obey traffic control device, no proof of insurance and operating an unregistered vehicle.
- Michael Anthony Nichols, 28, of 51 Miller Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and defective tag lights.
- Austin Tyler Millican, 25, of 9370 South Highway 341, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving while suspended and possession of marijuana.
- Daniel Stephen Hamilton, 32, of 3702 Grace Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act, possession of schedule II drugs for sale or distribution and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
- Todd Anthony Poe, 58, of 1 Stovall Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and failure to obey traffic control device.
- Edwin Boyd Wheeler, 65, of 755 Enchanted View Drive, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed, expired registration and missing/defective tag light.
- Caley Lynn Burse, 27, of 49 Country Lane, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of multiple substances, endangering the life of a child while DUI, drugs to be kept in original container, failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana, violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act and headlight required.
- Michael Jackson Harris, 65, of 75 Edgewood Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act.
- Bradley Kent Horner, 25, of 3408 Gail Drive, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license revoked and reckless driving.
- Jason Lee Durham, 41, of 413 Prater Road, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and operation of an unregistered vehicle.
- Andrew Brian Santora, 33, of 6011 Wentworth Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of driving while license revoked.
- Brandon Colt Quarles, 19, of 23 Newman Drive, Rossville arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Joshua Granham Climer, 19, of 98 Stokely Drive, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Stephanie Gail Villers, 43, of 1110 McNichol Lane, Chattanooga arrested on charges of outstanding warrant and loitering and prowling.
Citation statistics
- Speeding: 2
- License required: 4
- Failure to obey traffic control device: 3
- Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 1
- Distracted driving/failure to use due care: 5
- Driving while license suspended or revoked: 8
- Following too closely: 1
- Reckless driving: 2
- Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs: 8
- Duty of driver of vehicle meeting or overtaking school bus: 1
- Suspended registration: 2
- Littering highway: 1
- Proof of insurance required: 3
- Operation of vehicle without current plate: 13
- Window tint violations: 1
- Headlights required: 1
- Theft by shoplifting: 4
- Possession of marijuana: 2
- Tag light requirement: 1
- Tail lights required: 1
- Safety belt violations: 1
- Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 2
- License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 1
- Registration and license requirements: 2