  • Sherrill, Tammy Michelle, 33, of 8009 Selcer Road, Hixson, Tenn., arrested on charge of driving while license suspended/revoked.
  • Bryant, Michael Rashad, 27, of 2825 Hog Howl Road, Chickamauga, Ga., arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
  • Smith, Corey Michael, 30, of 1805 Highway 41, Ringgold, Ga., arrested on charges of aggressive driving and driving while license suspended/revoked.
  • Hardeman, Aleica Joy, 57, of 3015 Wilcox Blvd., Chattanooga, Tenn., arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.
  • Erickson, Christopher Alfred, 35, of 149 Carolyn Drive, Chickamauga, Ga., arrested on charges of driving with expired license and driving with invalid registration/suspended.
  • Ward, Keith Dewayne, 41, of 15 Morgan Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., arrested on charges of possession of prohibited drug related objects, failure to maintain lane, marijuana possession less than oz., and prohibited windshield window tint.
  • Ramsey, Chelsea Dionne, 29, of 128 Lewis Street, Rossville, Ga., arrested on charges of possession of prohibited drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence.

