Farris, Chuckie Lee, 46, of 1204 Park Forest Road, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., arrested on charges of possession of schedule I or II drugs and possession of prohibited drug related objects.
Fickey, Ryan David, 29, of 324 Jenkins Road, Rossville, Ga., arrested on charges of possession of schedule I or II drugs, possession of prohibited drug related objects, second degree forgery, and possession of marijuana less than oz.
Goss, Kevin Wayne, 48, of 6669 Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, Ga., arrested on charges of possession of schedule I or II drugs, possession of prohibited drug related objects, and driving while license suspended/revoked.
Bonds, Arterius Lemont, 28, of 511 Club Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., arrested on charge of driving while license suspended.
Hanna, Bethany Rae, 29, of 1508 Cornellia Drive, Sweeny, Texas, arrested on charge of criminal trespass.
Fairbanks, Roderick Lamont, 22, of 130 Laurelwood Circle, Rossville, Ga., arrested on charges of possession of firearm or knife during commission of crime, theft by bringing stolen property into state, possession/manufacturing of certain contraband, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of schedule I drug(s).
Mathis, Amber Nicole, 39, of 370 Camp Jordan Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked, open container, no proof of insurance, and possession of prohibited drug related objects.
Stevens, Joseph Michael, 36, of 1510 Wilson Road, Rossville, Ga., arrested on charges of DUI – drugs, and improper turn.