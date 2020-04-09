- Ashley, Dawn L., 50, of 117 Timber Knoll Drive, Chattanooga, TN arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Wade, Ricky Lowell, 47, of 9811 Schmitt Road, Rossville, GA arrested on charges of open container and public drunkenness.
- Younce, Tonya Rana, 32. Of 450 Schmitt Road, Lot 20, Fort Oglethorpe, GA arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Ramsey, Alexis Sierra, 18, of 131 Ballew Drive, Tunnel Hill, GA arrested on charges of obstruction of officers and disorderly conduct.
- Avila, Vanessa Leann, 32, of 818 Shugart Road, Dalton, GA arrested on charges of possession of schedule II methamphetamine and theft by shoplifting.
- Davis, Jerry V., 30, of 48 Allred Loop, Morrilton, AR arrested on charge of fugitive status.
- Hood, Lori Beth, 41, of 8432 W. Crabtree Road, Hixson, TN arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.
Fort Oglethorpe Police Department arrest report for April 3-9, 2020
Recommended for you
Latest e-Edition
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Third death attributed to COVID-19 infection announced from Floyd County, Bartow up to 6
- Statistical models predict COVID-19 cases will peak locally in the coming weeks
- Shaw to shut down plants across the country, starting Monday
- Cellular network service interruption in Polk County and southern Floyd County
- Kemp extends Georgia shelter-at-home order through April 30
- Update: 7 more Floyd residents test positive for COVID-19; Bartow records 4 deaths in a day
- Calhoun business owner charged with human trafficking, child molestation
- Graduation plans for local schools this year
- Floyd Medical Center CEO says COVID-19 worst is yet to come
- Alabama authorities investigate domestic shooting, drowning