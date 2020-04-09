  • Ashley, Dawn L., 50, of 117 Timber Knoll Drive, Chattanooga, TN arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.
  • Wade, Ricky Lowell, 47, of 9811 Schmitt Road, Rossville, GA arrested on charges of open container and public drunkenness.
  • Younce, Tonya Rana, 32. Of 450 Schmitt Road, Lot 20, Fort Oglethorpe, GA arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.
  • Ramsey, Alexis Sierra, 18, of 131 Ballew Drive, Tunnel Hill, GA arrested on charges of obstruction of officers and disorderly conduct.
  • Avila, Vanessa Leann, 32, of 818 Shugart Road, Dalton, GA arrested on charges of possession of schedule II methamphetamine and theft by shoplifting.
  • Davis, Jerry V., 30, of 48 Allred Loop, Morrilton, AR arrested on charge of fugitive status.
  • Hood, Lori Beth, 41, of 8432 W. Crabtree Road, Hixson, TN arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.

