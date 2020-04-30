  • Liver, Jadson Raider, 30, of Fort Oglethorpe, GA arrested on charge of public drunkenness.
  • Daniel, Tana Leigh, 42, of 1628 West Rebel Road, Rossville, GA arrested on charges of loitering/prowling and driving on a suspended/revoked license.
  • Matthews II, Jerry Lee, 49, of 169 McDonald Drive, Rossville, GA arrested on charge of loitering/prowling.
  • Flounory, Jarrod Micah, 21, of 5407 Tracey Drive, Stone Mountain, GA arrested on charge of attempting to obtain regulated drugs.
  • Holley, Bethany Joanna, 37, of 78 Perkins Lane, Rossville, GA arrested on charges of loitering/prowling and possession of methamphetamine.
  • Simpson, Clayton Hayes, 44, of 925 Hulana Street, Rossville, GA arrested on charge of driving while license suspended, unregistered vehicle, improper lane change.
  • McCormick, Kayla Michelle, 28, of 1003 W. Lewis Street, Rossville, GA arrested on charges of DUI-Alcohol, Hit & Run/Leaving the scene of an accident, and open container.
  • Holloway, Martin Joel, 60, of 1205 Salem Road, Rossville, GA arrested on charge of driving while license suspended.
  • Little, Allan Bowen, 40, of 80 Arbor Mill Lane, Ringgold, GA arrested on charge of disorderly conduct.
  • Workman, Jonathan Brian, 35, of 145 Chestnut Street, Rossville, GA arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and no insurance.

