A camper trailer was stolen from a Catoosa County business off Scruggs Road, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred from a business on Down South Lane just off Scruggs Road in Ringgold sometime between Feb. 13 and 17.
Deputies were dispatched the scene to meet with the victim who said she parked her 32-foot camper trailer at Martin’s Truck Service at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13. When she arrived back at the business on Monday, Feb. 17, the camper trailer was missing.
The vehicle is a white 2007 Springfield 4YD valued at approximately $9,000.
At the time of the theft, neither the victim nor the business owner could provide deputies with any information regarding potential suspects.
Anyone with information about the theft or the whereabouts of the vehicle is encouraged to contact Detective Daniel Thacker with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.