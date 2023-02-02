Police: Man shot, killed after pointing rifle at officers during break-in

A man was shot and killed by police during a response to a suspected business break-in Thursday, Feb. 2, according to authorities. 

According to Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle, around 2:15 a.m., an officer was driving past Battlefield Building Supply, 1368 Highway 41, when he noticed the front door glass of the business had been busted out. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In