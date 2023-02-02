Police: Man shot, killed after pointing rifle at officers during break-in

A man was shot and killed by police during a response to a suspected business break-in Thursday, Feb. 2, according to authorities.
According to Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle, around 2:15 a.m., an officer was driving past Battlefield Building Supply, 1368 Highway 41, when he noticed the front door glass of the business had been busted out.
"[The officer] radioed in and entered the building," Pyle said. "He located a man inside the store holding a firearm."
Pyle said when backup officers arrived they tried to talk the man into surrendering, but the man instead pointed a rifle at an officer.
"Officers fired their weapons in response," Pyle said, confirming the man shot by officers has since died.
According to a GBI report, when additional CPD officers and Gordon County Sheriff's Office Deputies arrived on the scene to assist, the officers and deputies entered the business and saw a man armed with a gun in the office area of the business.
"The officers gave the man verbal commands to drop the weapon for several minutes," the report states. "The man pointed a rifle at the officers. Calhoun PD officers fired their weapons at the man, shooting him."
The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. As of Thursday afternoon, Feb. 2, GBI agents were still withholding the identity of the man killed as they work to locate a next-of-kin.
Pyle said the incident was captured on the department's body camera equipment. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate shortly after the incident, and had a crime scene unit on the scene throughout the morning Thursday, Feb. 2.
GBI Director of Public and Governmental Affairs Nelly Miles said Thursday afternoon, Feb. 2, that the agency will complete an independent investigation and once complete, the case will be given to the Gordon County District Attorney’s Office for review.
According to the agency, this was the 13th officer involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate so far in 2023.
This is the second OIS incident so far this year in Gordon County, including a shooting death involving a GCSO deputy in January following a car chase that ended in Sugar Valley. That incident, also being investigated by the GBI -- per standard procedure, ended with the death of 51-year-old Billy Dewayne Couch.