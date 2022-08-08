ATLANTA -  The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has signed off on a critical step leading up to fuel loading at the first of two new nuclear reactors being built at Georgia Power’s Plant Vogtle.

The commission has confirmed in a letter to Southern Nuclear, which is managing the project, that the new unit has been constructed and will be operated in conformance with NRC regulations.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

