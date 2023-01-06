Crossroads Unity Family Park concept map

A new park, Crossroads Unity Family Park, will be located in Ringgold and will be specially equipped for families that have physical and other challenges.

 Crossroads Unity Family Park

On any warm sunny day, if you pass a playground, you’ll see children running and laughing. Parents will be pushing them on swings, helping them up steps to the slide, then rushing to meet them at the end and even climbing or spinning on equipment with them.

But most playgrounds do not have much for families that include a child or a parent with a disability. Paths are not wide or sturdy enough, the rides don’t suit the needs of people with physical challenges and equipment is often too risky. Parents with disabilities must watch from afar and all too often, so must children.

Corp. Troy Dyer Sr.

Crossroads Unity Family Park will be dedicated to local hero Marine Corporal Troy Dyer Sr.

