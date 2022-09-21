Fort Benning 2014

Flags fly at Fort Benning in 2014 at the Army base near Columbus.

 Rick Diamond/Getty Images

ATLANTA - The federal commission that recommended last spring renaming forts Gordon and Benning in Georgia and seven other military bases named for Confederate leaders has completed its work.

The Naming Commission submitted the third and final portion of its report to Congress Monday, Sept. 19, recommending hundreds of Confederate-inspired street and building names for renaming or removal.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

