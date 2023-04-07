ROME, Ga. - Truett’s Chick-fil-A employees cheerfully greeted customers in the drive-thru line Thursday morning, April 6, but admitted they were still processing the tragic events that took place the day before.
Despite those events, the staff at the Shorter Avenue restaurant in Rome, Ga., served breakfast with the welcoming grace and customary efficiency that customers at one of Rome’s favorite eateries have come to expect.
“We are so appreciative of the support and prayers from our great community,” Executive General Manager Greg Major said. “It has really meant so much to our team.”
When Truett’s Chick-fil-A’s management posted to their social media pages about the incident a few hours after it occurred on Wednesday, April 5, there was an outpouring of support from the community. The post had more than a thousand shares and more than 370 comments including the following:
“We love our CFA staff. Rome is a tight community and when something like this happens, we all mourn. Prayers to all involved and the families. May God wrap his arms around you all.”
“Prayers for everyone. We love our CFA and the people there. I am so sorry for the families dealing with the tragedy.”
“Thank you for taking care of your employees who have to be traumatized beyond measure.”
“Thank you so much for taking care of your workers. I already know Chick-fil-A is a wonderful company but this reiterates how much you care. Thank you.”
“We love you guys and we’re praying for your wonderful team.”
Rome Police Department investigators worked Wednesday and Thursday, April 5-6, to determine the “why” of what appeared to be a senseless crime.
The incident occurred when 56-year-old Anthony Wayne Green approached 39-year-old Cassie LaShae Davis in the restaurant’s drive-thru just before 7 a.m. The two had a prior relationship and Green confronted Davis then shot her three times with a revolver, killing her.
Davis’ family described Green as a boyfriend who would not let her go. The killing left seven children without a mother, her former husband Jackson Davis told 11Alive. They’d been married for 12 years and separated.
“She had two boys when we got married. And then, we had two girls,” Jackson Davis told 11Alive. “And then, this is the kind of person Cassie is — she took my granddaughter and my grandkids in. Grandkids that she didn’t have to raise. And she raised them as her own.”
He spoked in glowing terms of his former wife, describing her as caring, loving, and the type of person who would give the shirt off her back for someone.
He told 11Alive they have a family member who is a 911 dispatcher who had to answer the call on shift. Now the family and children are seeking to cope with the actions a person they knew for a long time committed. Her brother, Doug Walters, said he was surprised that Green was involved.
“This isn’t somebody I met a month ago. I mean, I’ve known him forever,” Walters said.
The RPD investigation is essentially complete, and with Green’s death there isn’t a prosecution going forward, Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett said . As far as police work, all that remains to be done is for investigators to assemble an investigative packet.
But there’s a message, at least, for those who are still in a bad relationship.
“If you’re in a volatile relationship and need some help, please reach out,” Burnett said.
Rome News-Tribune’s John Druckenmiller contributed to this report.