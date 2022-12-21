ATLANTA - Legislation U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., introduced last year aimed at curbing opioid abuse in rural America was signed into law Tuesday, Dec. 20, by President Joe Biden.

The Senate passed the Rural Opioid Abuse Prevention Act late last year, but the U.S. House of Representatives didn’t follow suit until this month.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

