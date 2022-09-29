ATLANTA - U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., introduced legislation Wednesday, Sept. 28, calling for greater oversight of the federal prison system.

The bill follows a 10-month investigation into conditions inside federal prisons – including the federal penitentiary in Atlanta – conducted by the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, which Ossoff chairs.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

