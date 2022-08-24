ATLANTA - U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga, described Tuesday, Aug. 23, how the recently enacted solar energy manufacturing law he sponsored will benefit Georgians and the country.

The new law – part of the broader package of tax, energy, and health-care reforms passed by Congress earlier this month – will provide tax credits to incentivize American solar technology production.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In