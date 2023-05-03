Police news

ATLANTA - One person was killed and four wounded in Midtown Atlanta Wednesday afternoon, May 3, when a gunman opened fire inside a medical facility waiting room.

The suspect, identified by police as Deion Patterson, 24, was at a medical center on West Peachtree Street operated by Northside Hospital with his mother when he pulled out a gun and began firing.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

