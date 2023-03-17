Amy Jackson, CEO of the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce, and Chris Wood, interim president of the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce, helped host the groundbreaking of Cloud Springs I-75 Industrial Park on March 14.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held on March 14 for the Cloud Springs I-75 Industrial Park at 4901 Cloud Springs Road in Catoosa County.
Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce
Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce
Jeff Londis, president of White Oak Enterprises, which, along with Tenby Partners, operating as Chattanooga Industrial LLC, spoke at the groundbreaking for a new industrial park in Catoosa County.
Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce
Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce
More than 100 people attended the groundbreaking for Cloud Springs I-75 Industrial Park on March 14.
Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce
Jeff Mullis, CEO of Northwest Georgia Economic Development Authority, spoke at the groundbreaking for Cloud Springs I-75 Industrial Park on March 14.
Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce
Many groups came together to bring a new industrial park, Cloud Springs I-75 Industrial Park, to Catoosa County.
On March 14, a chilly, windy day, more than 100 people gathered at the up-and-coming Cloud Springs I-75 Industrial Park site near Costco for a groundbreaking ceremony.
The Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School Junior ROTC presented the colors and led the Pledge of Allegiance and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk opened in prayer.
The park is owned by Tenby Partners and White Oak Enterprises, working together as Chattanooga Industrial LLC.
Chattanooga Industrial, says White Oak president Jeff Londis, expects to spend $100 million in capital investment in the project that will eventually provide high-wage employment for up to 700 people.
Located at 4901 Cloud Springs Road, close to the Georgia/Tennessee border, the park offers 1,130,000 square feet of Class-A industrial space suited to advanced manufacturing, research and development and technology-related businesses.
The March 14 groundbreaking was hosted by the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce and the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce. Also in attendance were representatives from partners in the venture, Catoosa County Economic Development Authority, Northwest Georgia Economic Development Authority, Catoosa County government and Fort Oglethorpe government.
Londis says that there are yet more entities involved in making the project a success, including Georgia Power, North Georgia Electric Membership Corporation, and Georgia Department of Economic Development.
All of these organizations, says Londis, are helping in the search for good business matches for the location. “The search is worldwide. Georgia Economic Development has employees in Munich (Germany), Tokyo (Japan), Seoul (S. Korea) and Shanghai (China).”
“With the help of the Catoosa Chamber and many others, we provide all the information a company might want to make a decision about locating at our Cloud Springs I-75 park,” says Londis. "That includes not only information about space, building options, utilities, interstates, waterways, railroads, airports and communications that we put together, but information about local living standards and options, schools (including the new Catoosa College and Career Academy), regional statistics, tourism and more.
“We are very excited about this,” says Catoosa Chamber CEO Amy Jackson. “A lot of work by a lot of people has gone into this and we can’t wait to see what happens next.”
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.