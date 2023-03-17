Cloud Springs I-75 Park groundbreaking

On March 14, a chilly, windy day, more than 100 people gathered at the up-and-coming Cloud Springs I-75 Industrial Park site near Costco for a groundbreaking ceremony.

The Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School Junior ROTC presented the colors and led the Pledge of Allegiance and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk opened in prayer.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

