On Tuesday, Oct. 18, community leaders and leaders from Morning Pointe Senior Living broke ground for an assisted living and memory care campus on Happy Valley Road in Rossville, set to open in fall 2023.

After a welcome from Franklin Farrow, Morning Pointe Senior Living co-founder and CEO, the Ridgeland High School choir sang “Homeward Bound,” followed by an invocation from Steve Wells, pastor at Mission Glen Baptist Church. Ridgeland High School’s JROTC led out in a flag ceremony and pledge of allegiance.

