Brenda Faye Wallin Young, age 68, of LaFayette passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was a member of Linwood Baptist Church. Brenda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Jerry L. Young; daughter, Star Young; sons, Stacy (Ericka) Young, Jerry D. (Terri) Young, and Herbie (Roxana) Young; grandchildren, Nathan Young, Tristen Young, Matthew Young, Makenzie Young, Makinnon Young and Miley Young; great grandchildren, Hunter Young, Preston Young, and Kaisen Young; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jon Alverson officiating. Interment at LaFayette City Cemetery. Visitation was held Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.

