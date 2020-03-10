Brenda Faye Wallin Young, age 68, of LaFayette passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was a member of Linwood Baptist Church. Brenda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Jerry L. Young; daughter, Star Young; sons, Stacy (Ericka) Young, Jerry D. (Terri) Young, and Herbie (Roxana) Young; grandchildren, Nathan Young, Tristen Young, Matthew Young, Makenzie Young, Makinnon Young and Miley Young; great grandchildren, Hunter Young, Preston Young, and Kaisen Young; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jon Alverson officiating. Interment at LaFayette City Cemetery. Visitation was held Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Service information
Mar 12
Visitation
Thursday, March 12, 2020
10:00AM-12:00PM
10:00AM-12:00PM
Darby Funeral Home
480 East Main Street
Canton, GA 30114
480 East Main Street
Canton, GA 30114
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 12
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 12, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Darby Funeral Home Chapel
480 East Main Street
Canton, GA 30114
480 East Main Street
Canton, GA 30114
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.