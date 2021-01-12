Shirley Story Wilson, age 80, of Ringgold, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021. She lived most of her life as a resident of North Georgia and was of the Christian faith. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Hilma Blankenship Story; brother, Danny Story; sister, Beverley Story Hise. Shirley was survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David and Tonya Wilson; grandson, Aaron Wilson; long time companion, Harold Phillips. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Tennessee Georgia Memorial Park. Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.