Patsy (Pat) C. Wilson, loving mother, sister, nana and friend, left this earth at the age of 78 on Saturday, February 6, 2021. Patsy was born on July 6, 1942 in Trion, GA, to Charles and Mozell Battles. She retired from the Bank of LaFayette after 32 years of service and was a member of the LaFayette First Baptist Church and the WOM. Patsy had a passion for helping those in need and was known for her outstanding personality and beautiful smile. She loved traveling and was known as "The Golden Girls." During her years at the Bank of LaFayette, she participated in several Halloween contest winning a few. She also enjoyed making candy and baking cakes for all the employees. Patsy was preceded in death by her father, Charles, mother, Mozell, sister, Virginia Slickenmayer, and grandson, Brandon Nicholson. Survivors include her three children, Alicia (David) Daniel, Tony (JoAnn) Wilson, and Renee (Rusty) Nicholson, sisters, Joan Butler and Delane Rowlette, four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.