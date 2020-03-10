Katie Margaret Chapman Wilhelm, age 87, of LaFayette passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Wilhelm; parents, Fields Chapman and Elsie Mae Williams Chapman; and brother, Marvin Chapman. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Terri (Max) Morrison of LaFayette and Renee (Arnold) Tarpley of Cleveland, Tenn.; grandchildren, David (Sara) Morrison and Jennifer (Joe) Fuller; five great grandchildren; sisters, Margie Lanier of Ringgold and Doris Archer of Nashville, Tenn.; brothers, Dr. Harlan (Doris) Chapman of Dalton, Buddy (Delores) Chapman and Steve (Rosalind) Chapman of LaFayette; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastor Tony Tucker officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1 p.m. until hour of service at the funeral home. Interment at LaFayette City Cemetery. Pallbearers are Josh Chapman, Zack Chapman, Zeb Chapman, Ricky Archer; Shawn Tucker, Kent Chapman, and Phil Chapman. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Katie's memory to the Second Baptist Church Benevolence Program. The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to Katie's caregivers Sharon Cockrell, Andrea Swafford, and Lora Chapman and Hearth Hospice. Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.