Rev. Timothy Ray Whitfield, age 61, of Lafayette, Georgia, passed away February 26, 2021 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Tim was born in Ft. Oglethorpe, Georgia on December 30, 1959, son of the late Roy Boy Whitfield and Willie Pearl Davis Whitfield. He was a member of the Dry Valley Baptist Church, and the Igniters Sunday School Class. Tim was an ordained minister and was a former pastor of the Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church. He previously owned and operated a drywall finishing business, and at the time of his passing was a truck driver with Rogers Cartage Company. Tim enjoyed life, had a great sense of humor and was always willing to help anyone that was in need. He had a genuine love for the Lord, and he loved spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by his sister, Sherry Kay Whitfield. Tim is survived by his wife, Diane Whitfield; daughter, Abigail Whitfield; son and daughter-in-law, Jedidiah and Kayla Whitfield; brother, Roy Edwin Whitfield; and nieces and nephews. In accordance with Tim's wishes, he will be cremated and the family will have a private committal service at a later date.