Mrs. Nancy Joyce Watts, age 65 of Lafayette, Georgia passed away Monday, March 23, 2020. Mrs. Watts was born in Hampton, Virginia on August 22, 1954, daughter of the late Curtis Olga Scearce and Madie Marie Cook Scearce. She was employed with Roper Corporation. Mrs. Watts is survived by children, Kenny Scearce and Tammy Lonas of Lafayette; siblings, Lynda McGahan, William Scearse and Curtis Scearse, Jr.; grandchildren, Cody Lonas and Chase Lonas. Graveside Services for Mrs. Watts will be held Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 12:00 Noon in the Crestlawn Cemetery in Lafayette. Coffman Funeral Home, Petitt Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Nancy Joyce Watts.