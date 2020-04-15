John Holt Waskey age 72, of Rock Spring, Georgia went home to be with The Lord Friday - April 10, 2020. John was born on October 18, 1947 in Richmond, Virginia. He was the second son of the late Andrew Jackson Livick Waskey, Sr. and Violet Holt Waskey. He grew up mostly in different areas of Virginia. He attended high school in Mobile, Alabama and New Jersey where he played football. He attended Georgia Military Academy and graduated from Northside High School in Atlanta. He continued his education at West Georgia College in Carrollton, Georgia. He was a member of the Alpha Phi Omega Service fraternity. He loved to sing bass and was a member of the West Georgia College Concert Choir. This is where he met the Love of his life Shelia Dearing. They married in 1970 and continued their education. John graduated with a B.A. in History and Political Science in June of 1972. He received a M.E.D. in Guidance and Counseling from West Georgia in August 1973. John taught History and Cooperative Vocational and Academics Education in several schools in Georgia. He worked in LaFayette High School as a Guidance Counselor from 1986 - 2005. He received his Education Specialist Degree in Counseling in 1998. He was a member of Georgia High School Counselors Association, Walker County Educators Association and the Georgia Teachers Association. John was active in the Boy Scouts of America. He enjoyed coaching his daughter's softball team in Rock Spring. He was a member of the Rock Spring Optimist Club. He was an avid University of Virginia sports fan. His favorite hobbies were collecting stamps, coins and leather making. John was raised Presbyterian, but became a member of Peavine Baptist Church in Rock Spring, Georgia. John is preceded in death by his parents: Jack and Violent Waskey, paternal grandparents: Lewis Payton Waskey, Sr., and Ruth Hawes Livick Waskey, maternal grandparents: Harry Gammon Holt Sr., and Carrie Ann Moxley Holt. He is survived by his loving wife of fifty years: Shelia Dearing Waskey of Rock Spring, GA, their wonderful Children: Chris (Susan) Waskey of Rossville, GA, Melissa Waskey (Matthew) Farmer of Rock Spring, GA, Stephen (Ashley) Waskey of Eatonton, GA, seven grandchildren: Madison Waskey, Jason Waskey, Triston Waskey, Nate Waskey, Landan Farmer, Caroline Farmer, Liam Farmer and step-grandson: Trey Howard, his brother: Dr. Andrew Jackson Livick (Martha) Waskey, Jr., of Dalton, GA, brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Johnny and Mavis Dearing Buchanan, brother-in-law: Gary Dearing of Pine Mountain, GA, several cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will have a private graveside service in Peavine Cemetery with Brother Denny Patrick officiating. A Celebration of John's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes - LaFayette Chapel. Online register book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com