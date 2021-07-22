Sharon Kay Owens Ward passed away June 14, 2021. She was born January 24, 1948 in Wiseburg, Indiana. She married David Robert Ward December 3, 1987. Sharon is preceded in death by her parents Lula Marie Davidson and Charles Ray Davidson; sisters Wilma Simms, and Debbie Kelly, and brother Charles Ray Davidson, Jr. She is survived by her loving husband, David Robert Ward; children Rick Bates, Cristy Jerald, Jennifer Sisk, Philip Gilbert and Cody Ward. She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren Andrew (Erica) Bates, Patrick Bates, Rachel Bates, Anna Jerald, Sarah Jerald, Julia Jerald, Zachary Gilbert, Arlo Gilbert, Samaya Guadalupe Gilbert; sisters Marilyn Scoggins and Darla Wall, great grand children Lyra Bates and Rhea Bates, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life with family and loved ones was held on June 19, 2021.