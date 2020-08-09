William "Bill" Keith Waller, age 56, of LaFayette passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020. He attended Subligna Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Ochoa; and grandfather, William Waller. Survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Becky Waller; son, Christopher Waller; children, Natalie Horn and Elizabeth and Alex Blasgonzalez which Bill was their legal guardian; father, Gene (Shirley) Waller; sister, Belinda Light; brothers, Stephen Waller and Timothy (Patti) Waller; half sister, Kristie (Barry) James; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Shorty and Ruth Horn; several aunts; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Subligna Baptist Church with Dr. Charles Bishop officiating. Visitation will be held at the church an hour prior to service. Interment at Subligna Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to Subligna Baptist Church Building Fund: 35 Subligna Baptist Church Road, Summerville, GA 30747. Family and friends are asked to please follow current guidelines and restrictions as set forth by the CDC. Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.