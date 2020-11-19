Kenneth Leroy Vreeland, 66, of Roebuck, SC passed away on November 16, 2020 from stroke and COVID-19 complications. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Vestel and Edna Chandler. Ken was born in Ft. Campbell, KY on August 12, 1954. He graduated from Ringgold High School in 1972, and served in the army from 1974-1979, where he worked in intelligence and received multiple commendation medals. While Ken had many different careers, his passion was helping people find their perfect-fit job. With a handshake and a smile, Ken never met a stranger. In his retirement, Ken liked to watch the Braves, swim in his pool, and play with his cat. Ken is survived by his wife, Svetlana; daughter, Cara Crain; granddaughters, Coral and Annabeth Crain; sisters and brothers; Susan Vreeland, Patricia Sierra, Kathy Mataya, Gloria Nicklas, Raymond Vreeland, Darrell Vreeland, and Marty Vreeland, multiple nieces and nephews including Jonathan Copeland. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 2:00 PM in the Chattanooga National Cemetery. An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com Floyd's North Church Street Chapel