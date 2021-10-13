Margaret Anne Tucker August 31, 1934 - October 12, 2021 Pooler - Margaret Anne (Granny) Tucker, 87, passed away October 12, 2021, of natural causes. She died in her home surrounded by her loving family. Originally from Atlanta, she moved to Ringgold, GA. where she brought up her four children and then moved to Pooler, GA with her daughter, Beth and family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Mae Goolsby; sister, Betty Whicker; son, Clayton Blair Tucker; son in law, Robert Thomas, Jr., and great grandson Kaden Tucker. Survivors include her daughters; Gail Tucker Summers (Todd Christel), Julie Lynn Thomas (Brent Peters), Beth Tucker Perdue (m. Jim Perdue); and Christy Tucker, and adopted son, Curtis Barger (m. Dana Barger). Grandchildren include Jeremy Summers, Brooke Thomas, Erica Thomas Roberson (m. Josh Roberson), Lauren Perdue Brooks (m. Bradley Brooks), Linsey Perdue Maner (m. Sloan Maner), Chase Tucker (Ruth Ledford), and Katerina Tucker. Great-great children include Silas Tucker, Clayton Tucker, Chloe Brooks, and Bryson Brooks. Family meant everything to Anne and she was so proud of all of her family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Ronald McDonald House at Memorial University in Savannah, Georgia. The family will be having a graveside service on October 30th, 2021, at 4 pm at the Mountain View Memorial Park Cemetery in Black Mountain, NC., 28711. They will receive guests and have a celebration in honor of their mother at Happy Hollow located at 44 Shumate Road, Black Mountain after the service. Friends may sign the oline register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com