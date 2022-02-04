Alma Aline Clark Travillian born September 19, 1940 to Arnold Webster Clark and Martha Jane Strickland Clark who preceded her death, departed this life on February 4, 2022. Aline graduated from Chattanooga Valley High School in 1959, and she retired from Blue Cross/Blue Shield after 29 years of service. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Clarence J. Travillian; son, Alan C. and infant daughter Cindy Renea Travillian. Aline is survived by her sons, Jerry Lamar (Darla) Travillian, John David Travillian; grandchildren, Jessi(Clint), Blaine(Misty), Amber(Adam) and Webster; great grandchildren, Maddison, Ella, Sulley, Piper, Skylar, Brooklyn, Gunnar, Caiden, Jaelyn, Mason and Atticus; sister, Lovella Clark Smith, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 6, 2022 and on Monday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Kenneth D. Oliver. Burial will follow in Crest Lawn Cemetery. Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes, LaFayette, Georgia.
To plant a tree in memory of Alma Travillian as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.