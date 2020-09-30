Pe Than Tin, M.D., F.A.C.S. went to his eternal home on September 14th, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Nita Tin, loving father of Zaw (Sophia), and Mimi, cherished grandfather of Sydney and Brooke, beloved brother of Pe Than Maung and Aye Than Doliner, and adored uncle of Myat, John, Sam, MyaNandi, Jocelyn, Sharon and Lauren. Dr. Tin was a highly respected and well-known Ophthalmologist, and a leading eye surgeon in the South East regional area. He was honored by the Chattanooga Hamilton County Medical Society for 50 Years of excellent medical service to his community, and he was beloved by his patients, staff, and colleagues. He gave 27 years as a micro-skills surgical instructor to the eye residents who passed through the Ophthalmology Program of the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga. He served in the poorest regions of Central Burma and South America and used his skills to bring eyesight and healing. He was a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the International Society of Refractive Surgeons, the Tennessee Medical Association, and the Hamilton County Medical Society. He was a faithful friend and a cherished mentor with a brilliant mind and generous heart. He was loved and respected in the Christian Community and served as a deacon for 40 years. He was a long time member of Red Bank Baptist Church and a current member of Bayside Baptist Church. A private service was held by the family as their beloved, husband, father, and grandfather was ushered into the presence of his Lord and Savior, whom he had followed all his life. Tributes and memories may be made on www.mykeeper/profile/PeThanTin