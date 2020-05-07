Judith Hope Thompson, age 81, of LaFayette passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was a member of Bethel Memorial Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Benny Dale Thompson; parents, James Garfield Blevins and Lillian McClure Blevins; and sister, Charity Blevins. She is survived by her son, Darren Thompson; sister, Barbara Hamm of Charleston, W.Va. and Faith Blevins of Beckley, W.Va.; brothers, John and James Blevins; and several nieces and nephews. Interment at the Chattanooga National Cemetery. Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.