Rodney John Swanson, beloved husband of Marilyn Nungesser Swanson, passed into heaven Sept. 2, 2021. Rod was born in Little Falls, MN, on, Sept. 12, 1939. He married Marilyn Nungesser in 1961; and they were married nearly 60 years. They were blessed with three children - Mark, Pam, and Reid. In Minnesota Rod taught high school and then became a stockbroker. In 1985 they moved to San Antonio, TX, where Rod worked at USAA as a financial services manager. He and Marilyn traveled to 43 countries and six continents. In 2007 Rod and Marilyn moved to the Chattanooga, TN area because their son Reid and family were there. Rod loved life, loved to play games, and loved to tell jokes. Rod loved the Lord and found like-minded friends at Covenant Presbyterian Church on East Brainerd Rd. His lifetime goal was to see his three children, their spouses, and grandchildren trust Jesus as their Savior and to follow Him as their Lord. Survivors are: Son Mark/ Jane Cygnet: grandsons Coleman & Clayton; Daughter Pam/ Dave Nordberg: granddaughters Alyssa, Kallie, Rachel, Britta; Son Reid/ Kimberly Swanson: grandchildren: Nate, Courtney, Jonathan, Ryan; Sister/ Brother-in-law Jan/ Jim Morrisey Memorial service will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 8451 East Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN Arrangements are pending.