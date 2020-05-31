Mr. Harry Philip Swanson, age 80, of Lafayette, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his daughters in Crandall, GA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Clara Swanson: brothers, Steve and Joel Timothy Swanson. Survivors include his daughter and son in law, Kimberly and Robert Boling of Crandall: former wife, Patricia Ann of Crandall: grandchildren and spouses, Britney and Jacob Miller of Dalton, Tiffney and Steven Hankins of Eton and Daniel and Brandy Boling of Eton: great-grandchildren, Braeden, Aubrey, Matt, Gavin, Gauge, Bryce, and Teagon: siblings and spouses, Marjorie and Charles Littlejohn of Enterprise, AL, David and Joy Swanson of Lafayette. Memorial service will be Saturday 2 pm at the Lafayette 1st Church of God with Bro. Doug Douglas officiating. Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments. www.shawnchapmanfh.com
