Mrs. Betty Jo Edge Summerlin, 95, Lafayette, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She was born August 20, 1925, daughter to John and Myrtis Abney Edge. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, and had owned her own beauty shop on the square for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and adored her grandson and great grandchildren. Mrs. Summerlin was preceded in death by a brother, John Paul Edge. Survivors include, her daughter, Sheryl Summerlin Bruce; grandson, Blake Clark, and great grandchildren, Kilie Clark and Kelsey Clark. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Coffman Funeral Home, Summerville, is honored to be serving the family. Visit www.coffmanfh.net to sign our online guestbook and post condolences.